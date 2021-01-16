Registered sex offender accused of soliciting 13-year-old for photos and sex over Facebook

A registered Scott County sex offender has been arrested for attempting to entice a 13-year-old to send him nude photographs and meet for sex.

William Lee Foster II, 25, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Foster also is charged with one count each of enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a child-solicitation. Each charge is a Class D felonies that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Foster also is charged with two counts of violating the sex offender registration statutes. Both of those charges are Class D felonies.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, on Dec. 17, police received a report of illegal online activity involving a Facebook account.

In communicating online with the 13-year-old, Foster sent nude photographs of himself and asked that the victim send him nude photos in return. He also solicited the girl to meet for sex.