Registered sex offender accused of soliciting 13-year-old for photos and sex over Facebook

A registered Scott County sex offender has been arrested for attempting to entice a 13-year-old to send him nude photographs and meet for sex.
William Lee Foster II, 25, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Foster also is charged with one count each of enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a child-solicitation. Each charge is a Class D felonies that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Foster also is charged with two counts of violating the sex offender registration statutes. Both of those charges are Class D felonies.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, on Dec. 17, police received a report of illegal online activity involving a Facebook account.
In communicating online with the 13-year-old, Foster sent nude photographs of himself and asked that the victim send him nude photos in return. He also solicited the girl to meet for sex.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Anthony Johnson, Foster had two phone numbers registered on his Facebook page, but he only had one of those numbers registered with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, which is where he must register as a sex offender.
Foster also had an email account for his Facebook page that he had not registered with the Sheriff’s Department. Foster also had been staying at an address that he had not registered with the Sheriff’s Department.
During Foster's first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells set cash-only bonds totaling $30,000. Foster was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday in Scott County District Court.
According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Foster has four convictions. The first was in 2011 when he was convicted of second-degree sexual abuse, and the other three in 2014 when he was convicted of three counts of indecent exposure.