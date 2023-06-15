A Davenport sex offender who in the early 1990s was sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually abusing three girls was arrested Thursday for allegedly having indecent contact with two children, Davenport Police said.

Gregory Mark Hintze, 67, who lives in a room at the Relax Inn, 6310 Brady St., is charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child-solicitation, and one count of indecent contact with a child.

Lascivious acts with a child is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years, while indecent contact with a child is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Richard Niesen, at 3 p.m. on May 30, Hintze had contact with two children under the age of 13 at the Relax Inn.

Hintze asked the children several times to come to his room. He told the children that he would give them food if they came into his room.

Hintze then asked the children if they would have sex with him, which they refused. He then asked them for hugs which they agreed to. However, when the older of the children gave him a hug, Hintze put his hand down the victim’s shirt.

When Hintze asked the children for kisses they refused and left.

A little while later, one of the children went back to ask Hintze for more food. Hintze agreed to give the child more food and, according to the affidavit, told the victim, “It’s too bad for you. I’d like to get you.”

While getting food from his room, Hintze asked to touch the child, which the child refused.

Hintze was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $12,000, cash or surety. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court when a judge will schedule preliminary hearing in the case.

In 1990 and 1991, Hintze, who then was of Long Grove, Iowa, was convicted in three separate cases of second-degree sexual abuse. Hintze was found guilty in three trials of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl.

Hintze was sentenced to three consecutive prison terms of 25 years each. According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, he was released from prison on July 19, 2013.

In 2017, Hintze was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and one count of extortion. He had demanded money from a woman he had photographed and told her he would spread the photos around if she didn’t pay him money.

Hintze pleaded guilty extortion, a Class D felony, and was sentence to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections. The harassment charges were dropped. Hintze was released from prison on Nov. 21, 2022.