Registered sex offender caught in federal online sting in Nov. 2020 sentenced to 22 years in federal prison

A West Liberty, Iowa, man and registered sex offender who was on lifetime supervised release for a 2007 federal sex conviction, was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in federal prison after he was caught in a federal online sting in November of 2020 trying to meet a minor girl for sex.
During a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow sentenced Charles Walter Christopher, 43, to a 12-year prison term on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. Darrow then sentenced Christopher to a consecutive 10-year prison term on a charge of committing a felony sex offense while a registered sex offender.
Christopher had pleaded guilty to the charges during a change of plea hearing Aug. 5.
Consecutive sentences are served back-to-back, so Christopher will have to serve 22 years. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
Christopher will remain in lifetime supervised release after he completes his prison term.
Christopher was one of nine men arrested in a federal online sex sting that targeted people trying to sexually exploit minors. Federal agents conducted their investigation in November 2020.
According to the arrest affidavit, an online covert employee, or OCE, certified by the Illinois Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, chatted with Christopher from Nov. 9, 2020, through Nov. 15.
Christopher thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl when in fact he was talking with an online covert employee. Christopher arranged to meet the alleged girl at a residence in Rock Island that authorities were using as a target home.
Christopher had made arrangements to have the alleged 15-year-old girl open the garage door so he could get in. Christopher, who had purchased some White Claw hard seltzer, went into the open garage and knocked on the door. Federal agents opened the door and arrested him.
This is the second time that Christopher is going to federal prison for enticing a minor.
In April of 2006, a Burlington, Iowa, Police Officer working with the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Federal Task Force, caught Christopher in a Yahoo! chatroom attempting to entice an alleged 13-year-old girl for sex. Christopher was living in Fulton, Ill., at the time.
During a conversation in August 2006, Christopher said he was employed as a science teacher in the Sterling School District. In October 2006, the Burlington Police Officer went to Sterling, Ill., to meet and interview Christopher.
Christopher was arrested April 13, 2007, on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor. During a hearing Oct. 4, 2007, in U.S. District Court, Davenport, he pleaded guilty to the charge. On June 8, 2008, District Judge John Jarvey sentenced Christopher to 10 years in federal prison and placed him on lifetime supervised release.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Christopher was released from federal prison on Jan. 12, 2020. He was arrested 10 months later on the new charges.
• Douglas L. Christensen, 56, of East Moline, was sentenced Nov. 3, to 10 years in federal prison. He is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institute in Danbury, Connecticut, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.
• Michael Robert McKinney, 24, of Silvis, was sentenced July 20 to 12 years in federal prison. He is currently being held at the Federal Correctional Institute in Marianna, Florida, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.
• Michael Douglas Speer, 31, of Johnston, Iowa, was sentenced Oct. 20 to 11 years in federal prison. The Bureau of Prisons website does not show that he is in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.
• Nicholas Bryan Swank, 32, of Muscatine is a convicted sex offender. During a hearing July 8 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, Swank pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and soliciting an obscene visual depiction of a minor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6, 2022, in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
• Joseph Allen Wilcher, 40, of Cedar Rapids, was found guilty by federal jury Oct. 6 of one count each of attempted enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity after a trial in U.S. District Court, Peoria. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 3 in U.S. District Court, Peoria.
• Auston M. McLain, 31, of Davenport, was found competent to stand trial during a competency hearing Nov. 18 held in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. McLain’s jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 14. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 15 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
• Jeffrey Alan Bosaw, of Bloomington, Illinois, who was 52 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. Bosaw was taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago for a competency hearing on Oct. 5. According to court records, the evaluation was to have been completed by Dec. 6, and the final report issued to the court by Dec. 27.
• Damien Pernell Shepherd of Moline, who was 35 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. His trial had been scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. His attorney, Federal Public Defender Thomas Patton, has filed a motion to suppress the statements that Shepherd made to agents in the case. Patton argues that Shepherd told authorities he wished to invoke his right to remain silent at the time he was arrested. However, authorities kept up a dialogue with Shepherd on other topics. Patton argues that Shepherd is intellectually disabled and was “manipulated” into using one of the officers' phones to call his mother, which the agents allegedly overheard and recorded to obtain evidence. Patton argues that the agents’ continued dialogue with Shepherd and alleged “sardonic remarks” about his refusing to speak with agents eventually broke the man’s will and he spoke with agents without an attorney present. U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow ordered federal prosecutors to respond to Patton’s motion by Oct. 25. In his response, Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Quivey said that the “government concedes that it cannot carry its burden of proving that defendant’s (Shepherd’s) express waiver of Miranda rights in the third recording was made voluntarily, and thus, the government will not admit such statements in its case-in-chief.” However, Quivey did argue that the statements Shepherd made to his mother that were overheard and recorded are not protected by the Fifth Amendment because they were not made in response to any interrogation. Quivey argues that officers gave Shepherd the opportunity to make a call to his mother, but warned him that he would not have privacy. Shepherd told his mother that he was arrested because he was talking with a “young” guy online. Quivey argues that Shepherd was not coerced into making comments since his answers to his mother’s questions remained evasive. According to Quivey’s response, Shepherd “actively sought to avoid making incriminating statements when he responded to his mother’s questions about the boy’s age and the boy’s advertised profile information rather than what the boy told him.” A hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for Jan. 20 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 28.