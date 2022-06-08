Registered sex offender, parolee accused of sexually abusing Clinton woman

A registered sex offender who is on parole out of Adair County, Missouri, until 2023 and who is living in Clinton was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly handcuffed himself to a woman, choked her, and then forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Jerod Mathew Reed, also known in court records as Jerod Matthew Reed, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Clinton Police Detective Joshua Winter, at 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, Clinton Police officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of 10th Avenue South to investigate what police described as a threat call.

Officers arrived on the scene to meet with a woman who told police that Jerod Reed had kidnapped her, took her debit card, credit card and threatened to burn her house down.

During an interview at the police department, the woman said she had met Reed earlier in the morning. She left with Reed and they went to his apartment in the 400 block of 6th Avenue South.

Once inside the apartment, the woman said that Reed put a handcuff on her and the other he put on himself. The woman said Reed choked her to unconsciousness when she tried to yell for help.

The woman said that Reed displayed a green pocket knife in an attempt to threaten her. Reed then forced the woman to perform a sex act on him.

During a search of Reed’s apartment officers seized the pocket knife and the handcuffs the woman said Reed used.

After being read his Miranda rights, Reed requested an attorney.

During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, District Associate Judge Kimberly Shepherd scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 17, and set bond at $250,000, cash only.

Reed was being held Wednesday night in the Clinton County Jail.

Reed is scheduled to arraigned Thursday in district court on one count each of eluding, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years, and possession of marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Reed on those charges May 13 after he led them on a chase that was ended when police used a PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, to stop his car, a Chevrolet Cobalt. He also faces numerous traffic offenses in that case that include fraudulent use of registration, no insurance and no valid driver’s license.

Reed also has a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 15 in district court on a charge of operating while intoxicated for which he was arrested by Clinton Police on Oct. 30, 2021.

Reed is currently on parole out of the Missouri Department of Corrections until May 9, 2023.

He was convicted March 26, 2012, of two counts of first-degree assault on law enforcement officers for which he was sentenced to 12 years on each count. He also was convicted at that time of armed criminal action for which he received a prison sentence of seven years, and resisting arrest for which he received a sentence of three years.

On Sept. 4, 2012, Reed was found guilty of misdemeanor second-degree child molestation. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, and is required to register as a sex offender.

