Registered sex offender sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor

Damien Pernell Shepherd of Moline, who was 35 at the time of his arrest, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor. His trial had been scheduled for Oct. 4 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. His attorney, Federal Public Defender Thomas Patton, has filed a motion to suppress the statements that Shepherd made to agents in the case. Patton argues that Shepherd told authorities he wished to invoke his right to remain silent at the time he was arrested. However, authorities kept up a dialogue with Shepherd on other topics. Patton argues that Shepherd is intellectually disabled and was “manipulated” into using one of the officers' phones to call his mother, which the agents allegedly overheard and recorded to obtain evidence. Patton argues that the agents’ continued dialogue with Shepherd and alleged “sardonic remarks” about his refusing to speak with agents eventually broke the man’s will and he spoke with agents without an attorney present. U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow ordered federal prosecutors to respond to Patton’s motion by Oct. 25. In his response, Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas Quivey said that the “government concedes that it cannot carry its burden of proving that defendant’s (Shepherd’s) express waiver of Miranda rights in the third recording was made voluntarily, and thus, the government will not admit such statements in its case-in-chief.” However, Quivey did argue that the statements Shepherd made to his mother that were overheard and recorded are not protected by the Fifth Amendment because they were not made in response to any interrogation. Quivey argues that officers gave Shepherd the opportunity to make a call to his mother, but warned him that he would not have privacy. Shepherd told his mother that he was arrested because he was talking with a “young” guy online. Quivey argues that Shepherd was not coerced into making comments since his answers to his mother’s questions remained evasive. According to Quivey’s response, Shepherd “actively sought to avoid making incriminating statements when he responded to his mother’s questions about the boy’s age and the boy’s advertised profile information rather than what the boy told him.” A hearing on the motion to suppress is scheduled for Jan. 20 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island. A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 28.