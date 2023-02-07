Two women are suing the Rock Island County Health Department, saying they were subjected to religious discrimination when they refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Both women are employed by the health department, one as a nurse and the other as a nutritionist.

The allegations

The plaintiffs are Alexandra Sanchez and Deanna Brumbaugh, according to court records filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Both women allege they were suspended without pay, then fired after filing for religious exemptions when the health department announced a vaccination mandate for its employees in 2021.

Each is suing the health department for damages in excess of $75,000, plus court fees and whatever other relief is deemed appropriate.

Both women initially filed suit in Rock Island County — Sanchez in December and Brumbaugh in January. The health department requested the suits be transferred to federal court, where each now is pending.

The objections to vaccination

Both suits included excerpts from Sanchez’s and Brumbaugh’s requests for religious exemption.

“It is my strongly held religious belief that my body is a temple of the Holy Spirit,” Sanchez stated in her exemption request. “Based on the scripture in 1 Corinthians 6: 19-20: ‘Or do you not know that your body is a holy temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were brought (sic) with a price. Therefore, honor God with your body.’ ”

Sanchez also argued that vaccine manufacturers used aborted fetal cells in developing the vaccines and that her faith “prohibits any participation or benefits from an abortion no matter when the abortion took place.”

Brumbaugh’s argument was different.

“Revelation Chapter 13 Verse 17 states that: ‘And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name,’ ” she told the health department.

Her argument contends the cards used to track vaccine and booster dates are the mark of the beast and the citation from Revelation reflects the state of the world.

“I am told that I may not hold a job, travel, or attend concerts among many other things, unless I can show a card that states I have taken a shot," her lawsuit states. "I firmly believe that cards provided after taking the shot are the mark of the beast, and I fear eternal damnation if I were to accept the mark.”

Brumbaugh acknowledged in her suit that she administered the COVID vaccine to "thousands of individuals" during the pandemic.

Both women told the health department in their exemption requests that they already had contracted COVID-19. Sanchez stated she was asymptomatic and did not know when she contracted it, while Brumbaugh said she had it in November 2020.

Both told the health department, according to their lawsuits, they still had active antibodies in the wake of those infections.

Sanchez and Brumbaugh also offered as alternatives to vaccination that they would submit to regular testing, wear face coverings, use social distancing and take necessary precautions should they show symptoms of the coronavirus.

Labor Arbitration Findings

Both women were represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, AFSCME, during the review of their exemption requests, their suits state. The union filed grievances on behalf of both when they were suspended and again when they were fired.

Each case went to arbitration and, in September 2022, an arbitrator ruled that Sanchez and Brumbaugh should be reinstated to their positions with full back pay and benefits, according to the two suits.

“Specifically, the arbitrator found, ‘even though employees were noticed and allowed to file for religious exemptions, they were not really considered and summarily dismissed,’ ” both suits state.

The arbitration ruling stated that neither woman’s beliefs were questioned and neither was their sincerity.

“The arbitrator further found: ‘No reason was given for their denial other than they had to be vaccinated because of workplace health and safety.’ ”

The county’s Response

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office is representing the health department in both suits.

It has filed a motion to dismiss Sanchez’s case, court records state. In the motion, the state’s attorney’s office argues that her suit is unnecessary because arbitration has already addressed the issue.

“Her cause of action here is merged into her prior arbitration award and may no longer be sustained as an independent action,” the motion to dismiss states.

The motion also argues that accommodating Sanchez’s exemption would have caused an undue burden on the health department.

The law requires an employer to provide a reasonable religious accommodation unless it imposes an undue burden on that employer, the motion states.

“Authorizing an exemption to the vaccination requirement would constitute an undue burden by severely undermining Defendant’s activities in promoting the public health of Rock Island County,” the motion to dismiss states.

As of Monday, the state’s attorney’s office had not filed a response to the allegations in Brumbaugh’s suit, according to court records.

The next court date scheduled is in Sanchez’s case, records state. John Doak, her attorney, has until Wednesday to file a response to the state's motion to dismiss her case.