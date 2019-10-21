The Davenport Police Department said a report of gunfire early Sunday led to a car chase and the arrest of at least one minor.
According to a DPD news release, at approximately 12:36 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of Calvin Street.
While officers were en route, dispatchers received a description of a suspect car spotted at Central Park Avenue and Clark Street. The officers chased and stopped the car at Telegraph Road and Pine Street.
Two male juveniles were taken into custody.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver, a 17-year-old male, was charged with several traffic violations. The news release did not specify if the passenger was charged.
According to the DPD, a search of the related areas produced one firearm and many spent cartridges.
No injuries were reported, but one squad car was damaged while stopping the fleeing vehicle.
The DPD said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.