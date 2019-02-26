Davenport Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting in an alley between 12th and 13th streets off N. Marquette Street near Jefferson Elementary School on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of the Davenport Community School District, said the school day ends for students at 2:50 p.m. She said there may have been after-school activities going on, so the school was placed on lockdown around 3:30 p.m. as a precaution. Police said they found no victim or shooting scene and that the report was not substantiated.
A report of a shooting near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon has not been substantiated, police said.
Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said officers responded at 3:14 p.m. to 12th and Marquette streets for a report of a possible shooting victim. Scott County sheriff's deputies and an ambulance also responded to the area.
Officers canvassed the area, but did not find a victim or scene.
Preliminary information described a possible disturbance in the area of 17th and Fillmore, where police talked to residents in at least two homes in the area.
"No information related to a possible shooting has been substantiated," Bladel said.
He added detectives are following up on the incident and the call did not involve the school. No other information was released Tuesday night.
Dawn Saul, spokeswoman of the Davenport Community School District, said the school day ended for students at 2:50 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown around 3:30 p.m. as a precaution.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."
