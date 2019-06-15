{{featured_button_text}}
Thornwood at West Kimberly

There's a police presence at Thornwood and West Kimberly, after an apparent report of shots fired.

 Linda Cook

There was heavy police presence in the area of Thornwood Avenue and W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, after an apparent report of shots fired.‬

This story will be updated.

