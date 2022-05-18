Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General visits Davenport, listens to local law enforcement

Brenna Bird is a lock to be the Republican nominee for Iowa's Attorney General. After all, the Guthrie County Attorney faces no challenger in the June primary.

But Bird is trying unseat Democrat Tom Miller - the longest serving attorney general in the history of the United States.

Bird and her campaign made a stop Tuesday in Davenport to meet with local members of law enforcement. Muscatine First Assistant County Attorney Kelly Cunningham — a candidate for Scott County Attorney — attended the meeting. Cunningham was joined by Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane, retired Davenport Police officer Gary Kerr, and former Iowa Department of Public Safety officer Steve Ponsetto.

While Bird's campaign biography focuses on her past commitments to fight "ObamaCare" — the effort to make affordable health insurance available to all — and President Joe Biden's "authoritarianism" through mandates, the candidate focused on crime and prosecution during Tuesday's meeting. She asked those gathered for their perspectives on the challenges faced by law enforcement.

During the 90-minute meeting, Bird and those assembled talked about public perception of law enforcement, the difficulty recruiting both police and sheriff's officers, the specter of defunding police departments, the no-bail movement, as well as the local issues of stolen cars and guns, and guns in the hands of teenagers.

During an extended discussion about the difficulty attracting new recruits, Lane outlined the challenges all employers face after COVID-19. Cunningham said the "climate" in the country is driving possible applicants to other fields and, after the social unrest of recent years, many possible recruits may feel their lives are in danger.

Kerr broke down as he described how many police officers are retiring early — noting many young officers no longer have experienced role models to help them learn how to police in communities.

Bird praised Iowa's police chiefs and county sheriffs.

"I think we can fight back against people saying untrue things about law enforcement," Bird contended. "We can hold up the profession in an honorable light and make it clear law enforcement officers are people to admire."

Bird made it clear she stands against no-bail reforms, citing the potential danger posed to the public releasing people accused of crimes from jail without the bail process. She said defunding police is never an option.

Those issues are a moot point in the Iowa Attorney General's race.

"Democracy is a system where some things are tried from time to time," Miller said Wednesday. "No-bail has been tried in a few places and we have seen it doesn't work. I'm not for it in any way."

Miller said he has three words for the idea of defunding police departments.

"No. No. No," he said.

Miller was first elected attorney general in 1978 and served until 1991, when he left office to run for governor. He was reelected attorney general in 1994 and defeated Bird by 11 percent points in the 2010 election.

Miller said his campaign is focused on his office's work in consumer protection, protecting farmers, and trying to find ways to deal with the ongoing issue of opioid addiction and overdose.

Bird was elected the Guthrie County attorney in 2018 and previously served as chief counsel to Gov. Terry Branstad. Bird ran against Miller in 2010, losing by 11 percentage points. She made that run after serving as chief of staff and legal counsel for Republican Steve King, who represented Iowa's fifth congressional district at the time, for roughly five years.

King is an avowed white nationalist who expressed disdain for people of color since as early as 2002 and has openly aligned with white supremacists in more recent years. Bird claimed she didn't work for King when he "made those statements."

Asked if her time with King has shaped how she views domestic terrorism, Bird said she " ... sees a terrorist as anyone with a gun making threats in a public place."

Bird stressed her time with King didn't influence her politics. She said an extended discussion about Davenport's issues of teenage crime, car thefts, and gun deaths is a conversation she will take with her from the meeting.

"I learned a lot today and I'm always looking for ways to get to know the people who are on the front lines in law enforcement," Bird added. "And I do think we have to have discussions — even with people we don't agree with."

