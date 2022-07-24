Residents of Silvis apartment building displaced after fire Saturday night

Residents of a Silvis apartment building were displaced after a fire Saturday night.

Police and firefighters were called to 118 10th St. at about 8:15 p.m.

According to historical records, the three-story building was erected in 1905. The building has 12 sleeping rooms, four efficiency apartments, while the third floor has six rooms.

Residents said the fire was set by one of the building’s occupants, but that was not conformed by Silvis authorities late Saturday.

A news release from the Silvis fire and police departments is expected sometime Sunday.

Authorities did not say Saturday night if anyone was injured, or if anyone has been arrested in connection with the fire.

The American Red Cross of the Quad-Cities and West Central Illinois was called in to help those displaced by the fire. Authorities did not disclose how many people required assistance late Saturday.

Firefighters were on the scene for several hours making sure there were no hot spots that would flame up again.

Fire departments from Moline, East Moline, Hampton, Colona and Carbon Cliff-Barstow Fire Protection District, and Moline Second Responders assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as authorities release more information.