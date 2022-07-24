Residents of Silvis apartment building displaced after fire Saturday night

Firefighters battled a blaze that damaged this Silvis apartment building Saturday night. The Red Cross was called to help displaced residents.
According to historical records, the three-story building was erected in 1905. The building has 12 sleeping rooms, four efficiency apartments, while the third floor has six rooms.
An East Moline firefighter mans the pump during a fire Saturday night at a Silvis apartment building.
A firefighter knocks a screen from a window at an apartment building at 118 10th St., Silvis, where there was a fire Saturday night.
An East Moline firefighter takes a break to cool down Saturday night while fighting a fire at a Silvis apartment building. The heat index at the time of the fire was 98 degrees, according to statistics at the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Severe fire damage could be seen on the south side of the apartment building at 118 10th St., Silvis, Saturday night.
A firefighter takes a moment to cool down and re-hydrate while helping to battle a fire at a Silvis apartment building Saturday night. The temperature at 8:15 p.m. when the fire was called out was 88 degrees with a dew point temperature of 75 and a relative humidity of 66. The heat index at that time was 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.
An occupant of a Silvis apartment building damaged by fire Saturday night sits nearby as firefighters battle the fire.
Residents of a Silvis apartment building damaged by fire Saturday night watch firefighters work.
