Retired Rocky coach and teacher one of two men killed Friday in three vehicle crash

Two men — one a retired Rock Island High School teacher and coach — were killed and two other people were injured Friday night in a three-vehicle crash in Rock Island County, the Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at 10:02 p.m. at mile marker 16 on Interstate 280 in Milan, about a half-mile east of the Airport Road exit.

According to Illinois State Police investigators, three vehicles, a 2017 Chevrolet truck, a 2020 Ford truck and a 2015 GMC truck were all westbound on Interstate 280 near mile marker 16.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Chevrolet truck stopped the vehicle in the right lane. The Ford truck then rammed the rear of the Chevrolet truck, while the GMC truck slammed into the rear of the Ford truck.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Ford trucks both were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where they died.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said the names of the men who died were Frank Youngquist, 83, of Rock Island, and Daniel Kavanagh, 33, of Framingham, Mass.

The man driving the GMC truck and a woman who was a passenger in the Ford truck both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Youngquist retired as a teacher and coach from the Rock Island-Milan School District. A pilot and aircraft enthusiast, Youngquist is the author of "Beyond the Blue," a novel based in Galesburg that was published in 2016.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.