Latrice Lacey, charged with assaulting a man with a sledgehammer in April, will be tried again June 17 after her first trial ended in a mistrial last week.
The new trial date for Lacey, 34, the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, was set Wednesday afternoon during a brief pretrial conference.
She has a final pretrial conference on June 13. Lacey is charged with domestic abuse assault-display or use of a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury; first-degree harassment; and domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, all misdemeanors.
Her first trial began March 18 in Scott County Associate Court. Judge Nancy Tabor declared a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict after deliberating for several hours on Friday.
The altercation between Lacey and the man happened the morning of April 30 in front of McDonnell Property Management, then known as McDonnell & Associates, where the man worked.
The two had dated at one time and lived together off and on for years, according to trial testimony.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff argued at trial that Lacey went there to confront the man because she believed he had damaged her property and the property of her boyfriend.
He said surveillance video from across the street from McDonnell’s showed that Lacey started the confrontation and, and one point, hit him in the arm and stomach with the hammer.
Lacey’s attorney, Murray Bell, said it was the man who started the physical altercation and she was acting in self-defense. She swung the hammer at the man after he had gone after her friend, he argued.
Bell said the man had been sending threatening text messages to Lacey and damaging her property and her boyfriend’s vehicle for months leading up to April 30.
The man, who did not testify at trial, has never been charged in connection with the allegations Lacey made against him.
The Times does not typically identify alleged victims in domestic cases.