The reward for information that leads to an arrest for the October killing of Corey A. Harrell Jr. is now $10,000.
Harrell was driving when he was attacked by the occupants of a black, newer model SUV with unknown registration around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, first in the 2100 block of River Drive. The shooting continued until Harrell, 22, of Moline, was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue. Harrell's attackers were last seen heading west on 7th Avenue.
On Thursday, the Moline Police Department announced the increase in the reward, which happened with the addition of private donations.
The department has released a picture of the suspect vehicle in the case.
Anyone with information can contact law enforcement or Crime Stoppers. People contacting the latter remain anonymous.
The Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division can be reached at 309-524-2140. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500, through the P3 Tips app, or at crimeinfo.net.