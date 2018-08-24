A reward leading to the arrest of a man wanted in the death of a 5-year-old boy has been increased.
According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities,
"On Friday, April 27, Tre Henderson (age 26, 5’5” tall, 145 pounds) allegedly assaulted a 5-year-old-child, causing the child's death. Davenport Police have upgraded his charges and he now has a warrant for first degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts.
"It is believed Tre is living in the Chicago area."
The Crime Stoppers Board of Directors has increased the reward to $2,500 if a tip leads to his arrest. Anyone with information should call the tip line at 309-762-9500, tap the web app. All tips are anonymous.