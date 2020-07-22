Reward increased to $10,000 in Breasia Terrell missing person case

The reward for a break in the investigation of the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is now $10,000.
Breasia went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father.
She was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police. Dinkins is considered a person of interest in the case, and is being held on a sex offender registration violation, but has not been charged in connection with her disappearance.
"Today the FBI is contributing an additional $6,500 reward to the existing $3,500 reward, making it $10,000 for any information that would assist law enforcement in locating Breasia or information leading to the arrest of anyone who may have taken part in her disappearance," Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson said Wednesday during a news conference at the Davenport Police Department.
The FBI has been involved in the case since Breasia was reported missing, the Davenport police have said.
Dinkins has been in custody since July 10, and was still being held Wednesday in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for the sex-offender registry violation, a class D felony, according to the jail website.
Court records say police have searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St.
Law enforcement and volunteers have also searched for Breasia in various areas of Scott and Clinton counties.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case, including the whereabouts of Henry Dinkins or his vehicles between the hours of 10 p.m. July 9, and noon July 10 to contact the police department at 563-326-6125.
This story will be updated.
071720-qct-search-01.JPG
071720-qct-search-02.JPG
071720-qct-search-03.JPG
071720-qct-search-04.JPG
071720-qct-search-05.JPG
071720-qct-search-06.JPG
071720-qct-search-07.JPG
071720-qct-search-08.JPG
071720-qct-search-09.JPG
071720-qct-search-10.JPG
071720-qct-search-11.JPG
071720-qct-search-12.JPG
071720-qct-search-13.JPG
071720-qct-search-14.JPG
071720-qct-search-16.JPG
071720-qct-search-17.JPG
071720-qct-search-18.JPG
071720-qct-search-19.JPG
071720-qct-search-20.JPG
071720-qct-search-21.JPG
071720-qct-search-22.JPG
Watch Now: Carlos Fierros Volunteer on search for Breasia
Watch Now: Wendy Reyes of Bettendorf speaks about Breasia Search
Watch Now: Volunteers Continue Search
Watch Now: Volunteer Jay Kadner on today search
Watch Now: Brian Payne Emergency Management Scott County deputy director of operation