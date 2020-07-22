Reward increased to $10,000 in Breasia Terrell missing person case

The reward for a break in the investigation of the disappearance of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell is now $10,000.

Breasia went missing sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10. She was visiting Henry Earl Dinkins, 47, her brother's father.

She was last seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street, according to family and the police. Dinkins is considered a person of interest in the case, and is being held on a sex offender registration violation, but has not been charged in connection with her disappearance.