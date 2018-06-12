Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the fatal shooting of Jason Blair Roberts.
Davenport Police responded to a disturbance and shots fired call about 2:06 a.m. in the 800 block of West 4th Street, where they found the 46-year-old Davenport man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Officers provided first aid services to Roberts until medical personnel arrived on the scene, which is close to Lafayette Park, two blocks north of the foot of the Talbot Memorial Bridge.
Medic EMS transported Roberts to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the death of Roberts is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities tip line at 309-762-9500.
All tips are anonymous and if the information leads to the arrest of the person or persons believed to be responsible for Roberts’ death, callers can receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.