A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting in Moline.
According to CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities:
"On October 31, Corey Harrell Jr. was shot and killed while in his vehicle in the area of Moline City Hall. The suspects shot at him from a black SUV. Moline Police are seeking information on this case."
CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward and an additional $2,500 is being offered from a private donor, for a total reward of $5,000.
Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest in this case you could take home the $5,000 reward.