Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos is reported that his office has received calls from residents reporting phone calls allegedly from a deputy sheriff asking for personal information and telling them there is a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty.
Bustos said residents should never give out personal information over the phone. He added that a Rock Island County deputy will never call a resident asking for personal information in relation to an arrest warrant for missing jury duty.
For more information, call 309-794-1230.
- Lee News Network