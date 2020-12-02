 Skip to main content
RI Coroner identifies homicide victim
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the homicide victim from a shooting Tuesday in Rock Island.

Gustafson said the victim’s name is Imanuel Nduwayezu, 27, of Rock Island. He was shot outside Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., at 1:31 p.m., Deputy Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi said in a news release.

Nduwayezu was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500 or leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” app.

