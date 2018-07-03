A tentative Aug. 20 trial date was set Tuesday for a man accused of having weapons as a felon after he was arrested during a June police raid on a Moline house.
Steven A. Ashby Jr., 33, of Rock Island, was charged with several counts of unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities claim Ashby had a sawed-off shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle on June 23 in a Moline residence when police executed a search warrant there.
The Aug. 20 trial date was set during a brief preliminary hearing before Rock Island County Judge Norma Kauzlarich. A preliminary hearing allows the presiding judge to listen to an outline of the state's case to decide whether or not there is probable cause to continue the prosecution of the defendant.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jesse Doty testified Tuesday that the guns were found in a basement closet, and that several witnesses told police Ashby lived at the residence.
Under cross-examination by Rock Island County Public Defender Baron Heintz, Doty confirmed two other people were at the residence when police arrived, one of them Tyler Shelledy.
Shelledy, 27, of Grandview, Iowa, also was arrested and made his first appearance June 25 on a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, according to court records. He pleaded guilty June 26 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Fuhr to court costs and 10 days in the Rock Island County Jail.
At Ashby's hearing Tuesday, Kauzlarich found probable cause and set dates for Ashby's other court appearances, the next scheduled for Aug. 3.
After the hearing Ashby was returned to the Rock Island County Jail where he is held on $100,000 bail,
Around 7:30 p.m. June 23, authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2300 block of 19th Avenue in Moline, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said. During the warrant's execution, the home's occupants refused to come outside, leading to a standoff.
The situation was resolved by 2:30 a.m. when two people, one of them Ashby, were taken into custody.
The warrant was based on allegations by several people that Ashby was selling drugs and guns out of the residence, according to court records. Informants also said Ashby was building improvised explosive devices in the home and provided photos that allegedly depicted Ashby, who has prior felony conviction, holding firearms.
There also were photos of objects identified by Quad-City Bomb Squad members as explosive devices, court documents state. Two informants told authorities Ashby was building the devices to use against rival gang members.
The photos were time stamped within seven days of the warrant, which was requested June 22, court documents state.
Bustos said drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine also were recovered from the home. There was no report of any explosive devices being found, but the bomb squad was present as a precaution because of the reports to police.