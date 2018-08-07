A man accused of gun crimes in Rock Island County has pleaded guilty.
Steven R. Tate, 19, Rock Island, entered his plea on Friday to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer, court records state. Authorities contend Tate had an uncased and loaded .45-caliber pistol within his reach when he was stopped by Rock Island Police officers on June 21 in the 2300 block of 20th Avenue. Tate was accused of not having the proper paperwork a person needs to go armed in that fashion.
Tate was sentenced Friday to 24 months of probation, 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail and monetary penalties, including a $1,000 fine and court costs, records state. He waived a presentence investigation, which would have required his sentencing to occur at a later date.
Tate will get credit for time served as well as day-for-day credit, according to court records.
It means he will serve about half of the jail sentence.
His guilty plea was part of a agreement with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.