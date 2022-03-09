RI man receives 20-year prison sentence for role in shooting death of another man

A Rock Island man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for his role in the Dec. 1, 2020, shooting death of 27-year-old Imanuel Nduwayezu outside of a Rock Island liquor store.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Judge Peter Church sentenced Thadeus Sincere Gray, 20, to 20 years. However, Church said Gray would receive day-for-day credit and credit for time served awaiting trial in the Rock Island County Jail.

It was the strongest sentence Gray could get. Under Illinois law second-degree murder is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 20 years.

Nduwayezu was outside Riverside Liquor, 2403 7th Ave., Rock Island, when he was shot. Police were called to the scene at 1:31 p.m. He was taken to UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, where he was pronounced dead.

Gray, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, fled the area with a 17-year-old girl.

United States Marshals with the Federal Fugitive Task Force tracked the two to a hotel in Phoenix and took Gray into custody on Dec. 10, 2020.

The girl, who was considered an endangered runaway, was not harmed.

Gray pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 12 of this year. A charge of first-degree murder against Gray was dropped in the plea deal.

