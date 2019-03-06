A Rock Island man and teenager have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Davenport cell phone store last week.
Michael D. Walls Jr., 20, and Christian J. Grimm, 17, are both charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
At 8:46 p.m. Feb. 27, Davenport officers responded to Boost Mobile, 902 W. Kimberly Road, for a report of a robbery.
Grimm, armed with a handgun, Walls and third person stole approximately $2,800 in cash and 20 cell phones, according to an arrest affidavit.
Grimm was developed as a suspect and, when located, had a cell phone stolen from the store. He identified himself on store surveillance video.
Walls, who also was developed as a suspect, admitted he was involved in the robbery.
No other arrests have been made as of Wednesday.
Court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Grimm Friday. He made an initial appearance in Scott County Court Tuesday and was released from custody under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.
He has a preliminary hearing March 22.
Walls was in the Rock Island County Jail Wednesday on a $150,000 bond on three counts of armed robbery in connection with a robbery at Verizon, 3850 18th Ave., Rock Island, on Feb. 11, and a robbery at Merria’s Trend Setters, 1607 2nd Ave., Rock Island, on Feb. 22.
Court records show he appeared on those charges Saturday in Rock Island County Court. He has a preliminary hearing March 12.