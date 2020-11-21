RI police investigate shots fired at car carrying child

Rock Island police are investigating a shooting incident in which someone shot into a vehicle carrying a child.

The child was uninjured. However, both the child and a woman in the car were taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for evaluation. No injuries were reported.

Police found the vehicle that was shot in the 600 block of 17th Avenue. The incident was reported about 5:10 p.m.

Neighbors standing outside watching police work said they didn’t hear any shots fired but saw the police and stepped outside to see what was happening.

The car’s back window was blown out and glass was lying in the street.

However, there were reports that the shots were fired in the area of 5th Street and 14th Avenue.

Police were canvassing the neighborhood to find witnesses and to see if any of the homes had security cameras that may have captured all or part of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

