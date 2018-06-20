ROCK ISLAND -- Police are investigating a weekend complaint of gunfire.
The incident is believed to have happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of 39th Street, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. Officers were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday, and the complaint was listed as aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The victims were listed as a 20-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, but only property damage was reported, according to police.
Further details were not available Wednesday.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.
If people do not wish to contact the police directly, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.