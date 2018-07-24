A woman was facing charges Tuesday, accused of a stabbing.
Keana D. Millbrook, 38, Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. The charge stems from a stabbing that occurred July 20 in Rock Island.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports. Several victims were listed, but it was unclear who was the person wounded in the stabbing.
Millbrook was arrested just before midnight in the same block, the police reports state.
She was still in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
Her bail has been set at $30,000, according to court records. That means she must post a $3,000 bond to be freed.
Millbrook's next court date is scheduled for July 31, records state.