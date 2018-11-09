A woman is facing multiple Rock Island County charges alleging she fired a gun during a struggle.
Jessica M. Gajewski, 31, Rock Island, is charged with three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault in relation to an incident authorities contend occurred on Saturday in Rock Island.
Gajewski is accused of knowingly pointing a 9 mm Ruger pistol at three people then endangering their safety when the pistol went off during an altercation, court records state. Court records did not provide details of the quarrel.
Rock Island Police Department reports state the incident happened about 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of 28th Street, Rock Island. The complaint was made about 3:36 a.m. and Gajewski was arrested about the same time at 24th Street and 31st Avenue. Two men were listed in reports as the victims of the incident.
Gajewski made her first appearance on the charges Monday, and is next expected in court on Nov. 20.
She was free Thursday on $50,000 bail.