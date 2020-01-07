Ringing in 2020 with gunfire: 3 shootings in year's first days just another week in Davenport

The new year was two hours old when gunfire echoed through the Davenport neighborhood around West 17th and North Sturdevant streets.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital, but was expected to survive. It was the first of three confirmed shootings in the first three days of 2020.

Larry Nelson lives on Sturdevant, a stone's throw from West Locust Street. He "is not concerned" about reports of gunfire.

"I have a damn gun in the house, that's why," Nelson said a day after the Jan. 1 shooting. "In fact, you're lucky you walked up here in daylight. We are well aware of the incidents in town and we are armed and ready if someone tries to bring that stuff on to our property. That will solve any problem pretty quick."

Nelson's attitudes about gun violence were shared by some of his neighbors, while other voices along his block and throughout Davenport — including two elected officials — offered differing takes on a violent start to 2020.

There were just over 190 confirmed instances of shots fired in Davenport during 2019. The Davenport Police Department was asked to comment on the New Year's violence and did not respond before the publication of this story.