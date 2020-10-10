 Skip to main content
Riverdale, Illinois man charged with drunken driving after crash on I-80 in Rock Island County
A Riverdale, Illinois man has been charged with drunken driving, causing great bodily harm, after a two-car crash on Interstate 80 in Rock Island County Friday night.

Illinois State Police say Shaun Porento, 37, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus on I-80 near milepost 4 at 8:05 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2007 Ford Econoline E350, sending it off the roadway.

A passenger in the truck, Jose M. Reyes-Aguilar, 28, of Peoria, was taken to an area hospital with what police called life-threatening injuries. He was cited for having no valid driver's license and operating an uninsured vehicle. Of the four passengers in the truck, one suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash closed all lanes of the highway for more than an hour.

Porento faces charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol-great bodily harm, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. He also was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in his car was not injured.

