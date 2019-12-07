Riverdale man charged with murder after shooting

A Riverdale man has been booked into the Scott County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said a report of a shooting at 1147 Fenno Dr., was called in to the Scott Emergency Communications Center at 1:26 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies arrived on the scene with medics and CPR was begun on the victim, however the victim succumbed to his wounds.
Brian Francisco Duque, 51, is charged with first-degree murder in the incident. He is being held without bond.
More information will be reported as it is released by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.