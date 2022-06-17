Riverdale man sentenced to 10 years in Iowa prison

A Scott County judge on Friday sentenced a Riverdale man to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of his nephew in 2019.

Brian Francisco Duque, 54, was accused of first-degree murder for the killing of Terry Warner, 32, according to previous reporting. Authorities said Duque and Warner argued before the shooting, which happened on Dec. 7, 2019, in a home they shared. In April a jury found Duque guilty of a lesser included offense – voluntary manslaughter.

At Duque’s sentencing on Friday morning, District Court Judge Thomas G. Reidel told Duque that he had little discretionary power when determining the sentence.

The sentence for the charge cannot be deferred or suspended, because it is a forcible felony, according to the Iowa State Bar Association.

“I also think it is just under the circumstances,” Reidel said before announcing the sentence.

Duque must also pay $150,000 in victim restitution, Reidel ruled.

There is a possibility that Duque will not serve the full 10 years, but that would be up to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Assistant Scott County Attorney Nathan Repp said after the hearing.

Before sentencing, Duque had an opportunity to speak and read a written statement. In it he expressed remorse.

It breaks his heart that he caused pain, fear and loss for Warner’s children, with whom Duque had a good relationship, he said. He also had a relationship with Warner who was like a little brother to him. He did not hate Warner.

He feels horror over the killing, Duque said.

“I did not mean to take Terry Warner’s life,” Duque said.

Justine Brauer also spoke before the court. The mother of Warner’s children, she made a victim impact statement.

She said the children are still recovering from the loss emotionally and mentally.

Warner was an amazing father, she said.

Now he will not be able to teach their children or spend time with them, Brauer said. He will not walk his daughters down the aisle at their weddings or see his grandchildren.

“We were supposed to raise our children together,” Brauer said.

