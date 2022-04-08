Riverdale man who shot nephew found guilty of voluntary manslaughter

A Scott County Jury on Friday found a Riverdale man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of his nephew in December of 2019.

Brian Francisco Duque, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced June 17 in Scott County District Court. His trial began Monday.

Duque was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 7, 2019, shooting death of 32-year-old Terry Warner. Jurors, however, convicted Duque on the lesser included offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Duque and Warner had been arguing before the shooting occurred. Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene, 1147 Fenno Dr., at 1:26 p.m. Both Warner and Duque lived in the home.

Responders began to give Warner CPR, but he succumbed to his wounds.

Warner was shot once with a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.

Voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Duque also will receive credit for the time he has served in the Scott County Jail awaiting trial.

