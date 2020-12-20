Riverdale women arrested, face drug charges

Bettendorf police have arrested two women in connection with a methamphetamine investigation.

Kelly Lynn Eplan, 40, and Amanda M. Ramirez, 38, both of 205 S. Kensington St., Riverdale, each are charged with possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Eplan and Ramirez also are charged with one count each of possession of sodium hydroxide, possession of ammonia nitrate, possession of lithium, and possession of petroleum distillates. Each of those charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of 5 years.

They also are both charged with one count of fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police officer Brian Hanssen, on Thursday at 11:28 a.m., Eplan and Ramirez were seen in K&K Hardware, 1812 Grant St., Bettendorf. While in the store, they allegedly purchased a 32-ounce bottle of “Liquid Fire,” which is a sulfuric acid concentrate. They also purchased three feet of clear tubing. They then allegedly tried to steal a 16-ounce bottle of 100% lye and a proline tube cutter. The women were caught by the store’s security who contacted Bettendorf police.