CrimeStoppers of the Quad-Cities is looking for information regarding this road rage assault on the I-74 bridge.
According to CrimeStoppers:
"On October 29, 2018, the victim was driving northbound on I-74 and another vehicle was behind her, tailgating. The suspect vehicle got in front of the victim and traffic slowed to a stop on the bridge.
"The suspect exited his car, walked to the victim’s car and without warning, punched her in the head. The suspect got into his car and took off into Iowa.
"He is described as male wearing a black sweatshirt and red pants.
"The victim was able to take a photo of the suspect and suspect’s license plate."
If you recognize this person, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.