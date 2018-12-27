A suspect is in custody after he allegedly robbed the Sprint store on Elmore Avenue at gunpoint tonight, Davenport police said.
The man allegedly walked into the store at 3875 Elmore Ave., at 6:16 p.m. and brandished a gun.
He then fled in a vehicle.
Davenport police had swarmed the area after the robbery and caught the suspect in the parking lot of the Mart Stop convenience store and gasoline station located at Kimberly Road and Spring Street.
Police will release more information after the man is booked into the Scott County Jail.