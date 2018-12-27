Try 1 month for 99¢
Sprint robbery
Davenport Police Cpl. Brian Heick, right, discusses the armed robbery of the Sprint store at 3875 Elmore Ave., with officer and evidence technician Kevin Carver, left. A man walked into the store at 6:16 p.m. displayed a weapon and then fled. The suspect was caught a short time later at Spring Street and Kimberly Road. 

 Thomas Geyer, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Two people are in custody after one of them allegedly robbed the Sprint store on Elmore Avenue at gunpoint tonight, Davenport police said.

A man walked into the store at 3875 Elmore Ave., at 6:16 p.m. and brandished a gun.

He then fled in a vehicle.

Davenport police had swarmed the area after the robbery and took two people into custody from the parking lot of the Mart Stop convenience store and gasoline station located at Kimberly Road and Spring Street.

Police will release more information after the the investigation is completed. 

