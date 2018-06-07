A Rock Island County jury found Edward Roberson guilty on all counts Thursday in his home invasion trial.
Roberson, 29, of Lockport, Illinois, was charged with home invasion and residential burglary, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from an Oct. 6, 2016, incident in the 4400 block of 6th Avenue. Three people, including one child, were threatened in their home by a man with a knife.
Jurors deliberated for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon before finding Roberson guilty on the two home invasion counts and the residential burglary charge.
"As long as I got justice, I'm OK," Maurice Barnum, one of the victims, said after the verdict was handed down.
Testimony began Tuesday and witnesses included Barnum and the other two victims, Rosalind Miles and the child. They testified for the prosecution, as did police officers and forensic experts. Andrew Larson, Roberson’s attorney, did not present any witnesses and Roberson did not testify.
This was the second trial Roberson faced in the home invasion case.
He was first tried in February 2017, according to court records. He was found guilty of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. The February jury, however, could not come to a decision on the charges of home invasion and residential burglary, or on a charge of armed violence. A mistrial was declared, then the armed violence charge was dropped in November.
Roberson still has two unrelated felony cases that are pending, according to court records. A status hearing has been set for June 22.