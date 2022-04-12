Rock Falls man accused of braking into home, raping occupant

A Rock Falls man has been arrested on charges alleging he broke into a home and raped an occupant, Illinois State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Daniel J. Yanes, 44, is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with one count each of home invasion-sexual offense, and criminal sexual assault-force.

The home invasion charge is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years, while the sexual assault charge is a Class 1 felony that carries a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Yanes turned himself in on the warrant Monday. He was released from custody after posting 10% of a $100,000 bond. He will make a first appearance on the charges at a later date in Whiteside County Circuit Court.

Yanes is required to register in the State of Illinois as a violent offender against youth.

He was convicted March 21, 2012, of domestic battery-bodily harm in Whiteside County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to six months on conditional discharge, according to circuit court electronic records.

The victim was 17-years-old, according to the violent offender registration online records.

