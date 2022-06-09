Rock Falls man accused of producing child porn

A Rock Falls, Illinois, man has been arrested in connection with a child pornography case in Whiteside County.

Illinois State Police investigators on Wednesday arrested Devon W. Summers, 21, on child pornography production and sexual abuse charges.

The investigation began May 22 after a person filed a complaint alleging sexual misconduct with a minor.

Agents with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Rock Falls Police and Whiteside County Sheriff’s investigators identified Summers as a suspect.

Summers is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with one count each of production of child pornography, a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years; possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence three to seven years; aggravated criminal sexual abuse, also a Class 2 felony; and, grooming, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

Summers was being held Thursday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a bond of $100,000 or 10%. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 27, in circuit court.

