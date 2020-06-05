Rock Falls man charged with murder in arson that killed three including Davenport girl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rock Falls, Illinois, man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested in connection with the June 1 fire at a Sterling apartment building in which one adult and two children, one from Davenport, died.

Steven W. Coleman, 40, is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with six counts of murder, two counts for each of the victims that are charged under different methods of proof. He also is charged with three counts of aggravated arson and one count of residential arson.

Three of the murder counts are charged as being because of the commission of a forcible felony, the aggravated arson. The other three counts of murder are charged as Coleman’s action, the aggravated arson, would likely cause death.

The fire at the Western Apartments, 808 W. 3rd St., was reported at about 12:25 a.m. Monday.

Carrie Rose, 49; Celina Serrano, 13, of Sterling; and 8-year-old Shayla Walker, of Davenport, died in the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman is currently on parole from the Sheridan Correctional Center.