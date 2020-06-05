Rock Falls man charged with murder in arson that killed three including Davenport girl

A Rock Falls, Illinois, man on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections has been arrested in connection with the June 1 fire at a Sterling apartment building in which one adult and two children, one from Davenport, died.
Steven W. Coleman, 40, is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with six counts of murder, two counts for each of the victims that are charged under different methods of proof. He also is charged with three counts of aggravated arson and one count of residential arson.
Three of the murder counts are charged as being because of the commission of a forcible felony, the aggravated arson. The other three counts of murder are charged as Coleman’s action, the aggravated arson, would likely cause death.
The fire at the Western Apartments, 808 W. 3rd St., was reported at about 12:25 a.m. Monday.
Carrie Rose, 49; Celina Serrano, 13, of Sterling; and 8-year-old Shayla Walker, of Davenport, died in the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Coleman is currently on parole from the Sheridan Correctional Center.
He had been serving a four-year prison sentence from a 2016 case out of Lee County, Illinois, on a charge of theft in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000. He also was serving a concurrent three-year sentence for a 2017 case of aggravated driving under the influence.
Coleman was paroled on Oct. 22, 2019.
According to electronic records out of Whiteside County Circuit Court, Carroll County Circuit Court and the Illinois Department of Corrections, Coleman has been in and out of prison since 1997.
Since 1997 he has served prison sentences for felony convictions that include residential burglary, drug possession and delivery, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, criminal damage to property, cocaine trafficking and cannabis possession.
Coleman was being held Friday night in the Whiteside County Jail on a $1 million bond.
