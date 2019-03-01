A Rock Falls, Ill., man, is facing child pornography charges after images were found on electronic devices in his home, police said.
Dallas C. Housley, 39, of 1207 Riverdale Road, is charged in Whiteside County Circuit Court with three counts of child pornography with victims under the age of 13. That charge is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years or a term on probation.
Housley also is charged with two counts of child pornography-computer image, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years or a term on probation.
Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched Housley’s home at 7 a.m. Thursday after a lengthy investigation, Illinois State Police Lt. Chris Endress said in a news release.
Housely was being held Friday night in the Whiteside County Jail on $100,000 bond.