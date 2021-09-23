Rock Island attorney disbarred after pleading guilty to drug charges

A Rock Island attorney was disbarred by the Illinois Supreme Court during the September 2021 Term of Court after pleading guilty to two drug charges. Two other local attorneys had their licenses suspended during this term.
John George Steckel, of Rock Island, was sentenced in April to 60 months of probation for one charge each of possession of controlled substances and methamphetamine delivery.
Steckel had his license suspended for 18 months in 2019. His disbarment was retroactive to his interim suspension, according to the September 2021 case summary list released by the Illinois Supreme Court.
Steckel had been licensed since 2000.
Two other local attorneys, Stephen Thomas Fieweger and Mark Vincent Kelly, were also listed in the case summary report.
Fieweger, of Davenport, was licensed in both Illinois and Iowa. His Iowa license was suspended for 30 days for failing to communicate with a client, collecting an unauthorized fee in a social security disability benefits matter, neglecting a client's case and mishandling client funds. The Illinois Supreme Court decided to impose the same discipline and suspended his Illinois license for 30 days as well.
Fieweger has been licensed in Illinois since 1987 and in Iowa since 1989.
Kelly, of Alpha, Ill., had his Illinois license suspended for three months. He reportedly misappropriated $2,230 in funds he had agreed to hold in escrow pursuant to his work as an attorney agent for a title company. No client lost any money due to Kelly's misconduct, however. Kelly has been licensed in Illinois since 1987.
Both suspensions are effective on Oct. 14.