Rock Island attorney suspended after allegedly mishandling client's money

The Illinois Supreme Court announced in a Tuesday news release that it has suspended the license of a Rock Island attorney who allegedly mishandled a client's security retainer funds and used those funds before he'd earned them.

Burton Douglas Stephens' license was suspended for one year and until further order of the court.

Stephens also reportedly neglected a different client's case, which resulted in a default judgement against the client.

He also failed to respond to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission's requests for information. The information was related to investigation requests from the two clients already mentioned and four other people, according to the commission's official decision.

The ARDC recommended the one year suspension in its decision, which was filed in December. When the recommendation was filed, Stephens' license was not active because he had failed to demonstrate compliance with Minimum Continuing Legal Education requirements, so he was already unauthorized to practice, the decision states.

Stephens has had his license suspended twice before. It was suspended for 12 months in 2002 after he was convicted for possession of a controlled substance, and it was suspended for 60 days in 2009 when he reportedly practiced law without authorization, because he failed to register for the Master Roll of Attorneys and was removed from the roll.

