Rock Island attorney will serve 60 months of probation for drug charges

Steckel has also been sanctioned by the Illinois Supreme Court. His license was suspended for 18 months in February of 2019 and he was ordered to make restitution.

"He neglected the family law matters of three clients and did not return the unearned portions of two clients’ security retainers after they discharged him," a 2019 release from the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission states. "He also did not return client records and dishonestly told one client that the law required the client to pay for a copy of his records before they could be returned to the client."