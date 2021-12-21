Rock Island City Council settles lawsuit for $315,000

The city filed a response in February 2020 to Mcaninch's suit. According to the city, Mumma and Ledbetter tried to catch up to the Tahoe to initiate a traffic stop after it turned without signaling. As the officers approached, the Tahoe fled and began driving recklessly. The officers pursued the car because of the reckless driving, hoping they could get close enough to pull the car over.

When Derudder found the car, after being informed over radio that there was a car driving recklessly in the area, he tried to get close enough to the Tahoe to read its license plate before initiating a traffic stop, so he could relay that information to dispatch.

The city admitted in its response that Derudder's speed briefly exceeded 70 mph while he was trying to get close to the car. The reply states that when Derudder noticed his speed he immediately slowed down. The city also admitted that Mumma and Ledbetter did not activate their lights or sirens, but said that Derudder did activate his lights and sirens.

"The sole proximate cause of the plaintiff's injuries and damages was the reckless driving undertaken by the operator of the Chevrolet Tahoe," the city's response states.