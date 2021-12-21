Rock Island City Council settles lawsuit for $315,000

The Rock Island City Council voted Monday night to approve a $315,000 settlement of a lawsuit filed against the city and three police officers in regards to a crash reportedly caused by a police pursuit.
The lawsuit was filed in December 2019 by Beverly Mcaninch, who was injured on Jan. 1, 2019 when she was hit by another car while driving at the intersection of 30th St. and 7th Ave. in Rock Island. Mcaninch sustained multiple fractures of her ribs, vertebral column and other soft tissue injures, according to the lawsuit.
The suit claims the car that hit Mcaninch was fleeing from police, that the officers involved had initiated the chase without permission from their supervisors and that they had not activated their lights or sirens.
According to Mcaninch's claim, officers Steven Mumma and Phillip Ledbetter initiated the chase after they saw the car, a Chevrolet Tahoe, turn without using a signal. The officers reportedly chased the Tahoe from the area of 16th St. and 12th Ave. to 20th St. and 12th Ave. Then the chase was continued by officer Ryan Derudder who chased the Tahoe from 20th St. and 7th Ave. to 28th St. and 7th Ave., after which the Tahoe hit Mcaninch on 30th St. and 7th Ave.
None of the officers activated their lights or sirens, and Derudder drove at more than 70 mph on 7th Ave, the suit claims.
The city filed a response in February 2020 to Mcaninch's suit. According to the city, Mumma and Ledbetter tried to catch up to the Tahoe to initiate a traffic stop after it turned without signaling. As the officers approached, the Tahoe fled and began driving recklessly. The officers pursued the car because of the reckless driving, hoping they could get close enough to pull the car over.
When Derudder found the car, after being informed over radio that there was a car driving recklessly in the area, he tried to get close enough to the Tahoe to read its license plate before initiating a traffic stop, so he could relay that information to dispatch.
The city admitted in its response that Derudder's speed briefly exceeded 70 mph while he was trying to get close to the car. The reply states that when Derudder noticed his speed he immediately slowed down. The city also admitted that Mumma and Ledbetter did not activate their lights or sirens, but said that Derudder did activate his lights and sirens.
"The sole proximate cause of the plaintiff's injuries and damages was the reckless driving undertaken by the operator of the Chevrolet Tahoe," the city's response states.
In Mcaninch's suit, she asked the court for a judgement of $50,000 against each officer and the city for "willful and wanton conduct."
The vote to approve a $315,000 settlement with Mcaninch was unanimous among the city's current six aldermen. The city's legal department has been authorized to begin the necessary documentation as of Monday evening's council meeting.