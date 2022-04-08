Rock Island considering task force, more surveillance cameras to address gun violence

The city of Rock Island is considering forming a task force and installing more cameras downtown after a recent series of shootings.

Authorities responded to three reported shootings in the city since Wednesday, including one in which a man suffered a superficial gunshot wound.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Friday he will bring up the possibility of forming a task force and additional surveillance cameras during Monday night's city council meeting.

"It hasn't all been laid out yet. It's been thought about and several other people have mentioned it in the last year," Thoms said. "As we've talked about downtown development, we've talked about security. There appears to be a trend of increased issues. We need to at least talk about it and attempt to do something. The task force can't be the only solution."

Thoms said the purpose of the task force would be to deter and reduce crime.

"It doesn't have to just be crime, it could be graffiti," he said. "You're not going to eliminate crime, but you can reduce it."

Thoms said details about the task force like the number of members and eligibility have not been discussed.

He said installing more surveillance cameras downtown "makes a lot of sense."

"It's a definite possibility. I would imagine the consensus would be, let's have more of those," Thoms said.

In the first of the three shootings, police responded to reports of gunfire Wednesday at about 6:35 p.m. in the 1600 block of 6th Street. A 23-year-old man was treated for a superficial gunshot wound at nearby UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospital.

And Rock Island police responded to two reports of gunfire on Thursday, the first occurring at about 4:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 17th Street, according to an initial police report. Asked for more details on Friday, the department said a police officer initially heard the gunfire while he was in the police department parking lot. The shots appeared to be coming from the Longview area.

An initial canvas of the area did not reveal any evidence of gunfire, but a person later called police, stating they found shell casings at 12th Street and 16th Avenue.

When officers reviewed city cameras, two vehicles were captured traveling through the area at the time of the shooting, one of which was later discovered and towed by police, the department said.

No property damage or injuries were reported.

The second incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. when police received reports of gunfire within minutes of each other from different locations, the department said. Officers sent to investigate found shell casings on the roadway in the area of 17th Street and 18th Avenue as well as 39th Street and 7th Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but at least one bullet hit an unoccupied car parked in the 600 block of 39th Street.

Investigators found witnesses who reported seeing two or three cars chasing each other at high rates of speed while the people inside fired guns.

The department did not provide a detailed description of the suspect vehicles in either of the incidents.

In response to the second shooting, Augustana College sent an alert to its community directing them to shelter in place Thursday night.

Augustana had not replied to a request for more information as of late Friday afternoon.

