Rock Island County and Moline to receive law enforcement grant money
topical

Rock Island County and Moline to receive law enforcement grant money

Moline logo

The City of Moline and Rock Island County have received $17,856 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

The grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice and is meant to be used for local law enforcement. Moline and Rock Island County have applied together for the grant for the past few years, rotating as the fiduciary applicant, according to a representative from the Moline Police Department.

Moline is receiving the money this year, but per an agreement with Rock Island County, will pay the county $1,785.60, which the county plans to use for its computer replacement program.

Moline plans to use the remaining $16,070.40 for its less lethal weapon deployment program.

Other Illinois cities receiving money through the grant program this year are Pekin ($10,3430), Peoria ($76,319) and Rockford ($171,472).

