Rock Island County awaits Illinois Supreme Court ruling before instituting cashless bail

Rock Island County will not institute cashless bail on Jan. 1 unless and until the county receives further instructions from the Illinois Supreme Court, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said Friday.

“As of now, we are status quo, in that we are not implementing any of the cashless bail portions of the SAFE-T Act that were to being Sunday,” Villarreal said.

On Wednesday, Kankakee County Chief Circuit Court Judge Thomas Cunnington ruled in a lawsuit filed by 65 counties that portions of the so called SAFE-T Act were unconstitutional, specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release portions of the act.

Cunnington allowed other portions of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, such as body cameras and training for police, to stand.

Cunnington ruled that the SAFE-T Act was unconstitutional because it violates the separation of powers clause, the Victim Rights Act, and unconstitutionally amends Article 1, Section 9 of the Illinois Constitution because the voters were denied their right to vote on such amendments.

"The court finds that had the Legislature wanted to change the provisions in the Constitution regarding eliminating monetary bail as a surety, they should have submitted the question on the ballot to the electorate at a general election and otherwise complied with the requirements of Art. XIV, Sec. 2. Therefore, the court finds that the Legislature unconstitutionally attempted to change the provisions of the Constitution and Summary Judgment on Count I is granted in favor of plaintiffs," Cunnington said in his verdict.

Additionally, Cunnington said that by eliminating monetary bail in all situations in Illinois, the act violates that portion of the state's constitution on crime victim's rights.

The SAFE-T Act, he said, "impairs the court’s ability to ensure the safety of the victim and victim’s family between the time the defendant fails to appear in court and the rule to show cause hearing, in violation of the Crime Victim’s Bill of Rights.

"The court finds that setting an 'amount of bail' and the accompanying discretion accorded to the judge to ensure a defendant’s appearance in court and for the protection of victims and their families has been stripped away in violation of the Illinois Constitution in violation of Article I, Section 8.1(a)(9) and the attempt by defendants in the Act is unconstitutional because it is an attempt to amend the Constitution in violation of Article XIV, Sec. 2."

While Rock Island County was not part of the lawsuit, Villarreal said on Thursday she filed an Emergency Petition for Temporary Injunctive Relief to prevent the pre-trial provisions from going into effect on Sunday.

Rock Island County’s petition was consolidated with Whiteside County and Henry County and a hearing took place Friday before Whiteside County Circuit Court Judge Stanley Steines.

“After arguments were made regarding the unconstitutionality and potential for immediate harm from the Pre-Trial Act, Judge Steines granted our request for emergency injunction,” Villarreal said.

“As a result, and until the Illinois Supreme Court provides further clarification, we will abide by this ruling and not implement the new bail reform that was set to commence this Sunday,” she added. “Our offices remain committed to following the law, protecting the rights of victims and all citizens that come before our courts.”

According to Kankakee County Circuit Court electronic records, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a notice of appeal.

Villarreal said Friday it is her understanding the Illinois Supreme Court will hear the case in March.

“I’m fine with the idea of cashless bail as long as it is done in a clear and safe manner,” she said. “But this is a real criminal safety issue. I’m hopeful that the decision of the Kankakee Circuit Court stands.

“In the meantime, I’m glad we are able to have more time to understand the correct process if cashless bail goes into effect at some point,” Villarreal said. “All of us need to understand it and know what to do. Otherwise, we end up following something we don’t understand and put the community in harm’s way.”

Villarreal said that crime, in particular violent crime, has increased everywhere.

Rock Island alone has had 10 homicides in 2022.

“We’re in a real crisis and to throw something so new into the mix is concerning,” she said. “We still need to be able to hold people accountable. We’re not going to tolerate these violent acts and we’re going to punish those committing violent acts.”

Regarding the Kankakee court’s ruling, Villarreal added, “This is a very fluid situation across the state. We’ll make more announcements as we get more directing from the Supreme Court.”