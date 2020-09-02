Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office closed Wednesday afternoon

The Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office closed Wednesday at noon at least for the rest of the business day.
A notice was posted on the doors to the office, but did not provide a reason. Otherwise, the lights were off, and the doors locked.
Further details were not available at the courthouse about the closure, and a query to Tammy Weikert, the circuit clerk, had not yet been answered as of 2:25 p.m.
The court administrator's office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, of which the Rock Island County courts are a part, said other court operations are continuing as normal.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
