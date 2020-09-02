 Skip to main content
Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office closed Wednesday afternoon
The Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office closed Wednesday at noon at least for the rest of the business day. 

A notice was posted on the doors to the office, but did not provide a reason. Otherwise, the lights were off, and the doors locked.

Further details were not available at the courthouse about the closure, and a query to Tammy Weikert, the circuit clerk, had not yet been answered as of 2:25 p.m.

The court administrator's office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, of which the Rock Island County courts are a part, said other court operations are continuing as normal. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

