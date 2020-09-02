Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office closed Wednesday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Circuit Clerk's Office closed Wednesday at noon at least for the rest of the business day.

A notice was posted on the doors to the office, but did not provide a reason. Otherwise, the lights were off, and the doors locked.

Further details were not available at the courthouse about the closure, and a query to Tammy Weikert, the circuit clerk, had not yet been answered as of 2:25 p.m.

The court administrator's office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, of which the Rock Island County courts are a part, said other court operations are continuing as normal.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

